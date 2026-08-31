Karnataka: Grandmother, 2 Grandchildren Killed After Being Hit by Speeding Train

Bengaluru: A grandmother and her two grandchildren were killed on the spot after being hit by a speeding train while crossing the railway tracks at Doddaballapur city in Bengaluru Rural district.

The deceased have been identified as Irfana (46), Rukiya (13), and Rakiya (8), residents of Palanajogahalli, according to officials.

According to reports, the two grandchildren had come from Hindupur to their grandmother's house for the holidays. The accident occurred this morning while they were returning with their grandmother to attend school as their vacation ended.

The trio was reportedly crossing the railway tracks to board a train as there was no skywalk at the station.

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