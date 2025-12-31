Karnataka Headmaster Spends Savings to Give 24 Village Kids Their First Flight

New Delhi: What are children’s dreams made of? A land of candy, a town of chocolate, or perhaps a sky filled with their favourite toys. For many children in rural India, even the thought of flying in an aeroplane feels too distant to imagine. But for 24 students of a government school in Bahaddurbandi village, Koppal, that dream came true when their headmaster, Beerappa Andagi, spent nearly Rs 5 lakh from his own savings to give them their very first flight experience - a journey from Toranagallu’s Jindal Airport to Bengaluru.

The students were chosen through a merit test conducted by an external teacher, ensuring that the opportunity went to those who had worked hard in their studies. Four children each from Classes 5 to 8 were selected, representing the hopes of an entire village.

On the day of the journey, Toranagallu’s Jindal Airport turned into a festival ground. Parents, teachers, and villagers gathered to watch their children step into a world they had only seen in the sky. The air was filled with cheers and tears as the young travellers clutched their boarding passes, their eyes wide with wonder.

Image from X

The trip was flagged off by MP Rajashekar Hitnal, who lauded Andagi’s extraordinary gesture and called it a shining example of how one person’s commitment can change many lives. As the aircraft lifted off, the sight of children peering out of the windows, some holding hands in nervous excitement, became a memory etched forever in the hearts of those who witnessed it.

The group did not just include students. Teachers, midday meal cooks, and members of the School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC) also joined, taking the total number of travellers to 40. For many of them too, it was the first time in the air - a shared experience of awe and joy.

What makes this story remarkable is not just the flight, but the sacrifice behind it. Beerappa Andagi dipped into his personal savings to make sure his students could touch the clouds. In a time when resources are scarce, his act of kindness has been celebrated across the district as a rare and inspiring example of a teacher going beyond the classroom to nurture dreams.

