sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ RBI Cuts Repo Rate | Bomb Scare In Schools | Deported Indians Return | Bangladesh Violence | Maha Kumbh | Trump 2.0 |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • BREAKING: Karnataka HC Quashes POCSO Case Against Ex-CM BS Yediyurappa in Big Relief

Published 11:05 IST, February 7th 2025

BREAKING: Karnataka HC Quashes POCSO Case Against Ex-CM BS Yediyurappa in Big Relief

BREAKING: Karnataka HC Quashes POCSO Case Against Ex-CM BS Yediyurappa in Big Relief

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Karnataka High Court Quashes POCSO Case against former CM BS Yediyurappa
Karnataka High Court Quashes POCSO Case against former CM BS Yediyurappa | Image: PTI/File

Bengaluru: Karnataka High Court Dismissed the POCSO case against the former Karnataka CM BS Yeddyurappa on Friday, according to sources. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 11:17 IST, February 7th 2025