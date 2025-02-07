Published 11:05 IST, February 7th 2025
BREAKING: Karnataka HC Quashes POCSO Case Against Ex-CM BS Yediyurappa in Big Relief
BREAKING: Karnataka HC Quashes POCSO Case Against Ex-CM BS Yediyurappa in Big Relief
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Karnataka High Court Quashes POCSO Case against former CM BS Yediyurappa | Image: PTI/File
Bengaluru: Karnataka High Court Dismissed the POCSO case against the former Karnataka CM BS Yeddyurappa on Friday, according to sources.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 11:17 IST, February 7th 2025