Karnataka: Indian Coast Guard Rescues 31 Fishermen In Daring Search And Rescue Operation

Bengaluru: In a remarkable demonstration of professionalism and maritime commitment in rough seas, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) successfully rescued 31 fishermen from the distressed fishing boat IFB Sant Anton-I, which had been adrift in the Arabian Sea for 11 days due to a steering gear failure.

According to an official release, on October 24, the Indian Coast Guard Headquarters No. 3 (Karnataka) launched a Search and Rescue (SAR) operation after receiving information about the missing vessel, which was based in Goa. The fishing boat was last reported approximately 100 nautical miles off New Mangalore.

ICGS Kasturba Gandhi, which was on routine patrol, was immediately diverted to the last known position of the distressed vessel. Simultaneously, a Coast Guard Dornier aircraft from Kochi was tasked with an aerial search to locate the missing boat, which had drifted significantly due to adverse weather conditions.

Leveraging the Integrated Operations Centre and real-time weather data, the Coast Guard plotted the probable drift and directed the ship to the updated location. On October 25, the Dornier aircraft successfully sighted the fishing boat, enabling ICGS Kasturba Gandhi to reach the spot and provide critical assistance, including logistics support, damage assessment, and on-site repair of the steering system, and ensuring watertight integrity of the IFB.

After stabilising the vessel, the Coast Guard ship handed over the distress IFB to another IFB to tow the IFB Sant Anton-I safely to Honnavar fishing harbour, ensuring the well-being of all 31 crew members onboard. This swift and coordinated sea-air rescue operation, executed under challenging weather conditions, underscores the Indian Coast Guard's unwavering dedication to safeguarding lives and ensuring safety at sea, true to its motto: "We Protect."