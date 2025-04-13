Man Accused Of Kidnapping, Killing 5-Yr-Old Girl in Hubballi Shot Dead in Encounter

Bengaluru: A 35-year-old man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting, and murdering a five-year-old girl in Karnataka’s Hubballi was shot dead in a police encounter, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

One police officer sustained injuries during the operation.

The accused, identified as Nitesh Kumar, hailed from Patna, Bihar , and had been arrested for the brutal crime committed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, involving charges of rape and murder.

Accused Tried to Flee, Shot by Police

According to Hubballi Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar, the incident occurred when the police were taking the accused to his place of stay to verify his identity.

“Nitesh Kumar’s hometown is Patna in Bihar. The police team was taking him to his place of stay to ascertain his identity when he attacked the team,” said the police chief.

The accused damaged the police vehicle and attempted to escape. Officers fired a warning shot in the air. However, he continued to flee, forcing the police to fire two more rounds.

“In the process he damaged a police vehicle also... Meanwhile one of the police officers fired in the air, but he tried to escape. Two more rounds were fired at him. He was immediately taken to hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead,” added Shashi Kumar.

Brave Action by Sub-Inspector Annapurna

The two shots that hit the accused were fired by Sub-Inspector Annapurna, who, along with her team, managed to catch him again after he collapsed. Her swift action helped prevent any further threat during the tense situation.

Union Minister and Dharwad MP Pralhad Joshi called the incident deeply unfortunate and expressed concern for the grieving family.

“He was more violent against the police force and that time the action took place... The father and mother of the child are daily wagers. The government should provide them a good amount of compensation so that they can take care of their another child, who is differently abled,” said Joshi.

How the Tragedy Unfolded

The five-year-old girl, belonging to a poor family from Koppal district, was the daughter of a house help and a painter. Her mother also worked part-time in a beauty parlour and often took her child along while working.

On the day of the incident, the girl was taken along by her mother to a house where she was working. An unidentified man lured the child away, sparking a frantic search by the family.

“On searching, the girl was found in the bathroom of a small sheet roofed building in front of the house from where she had gone missing. She was immediately shifted to hospital, where she was declared brought dead,” a policeman had said.

The police scanned CCTV footage in the area and quickly identified and arrested Nitesh Kumar.

Demand for Justice