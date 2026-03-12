Updated 12 March 2026 at 17:49 IST
Karnataka: Mandya Court Evacuated After Receiving Bomb Threat, Investigation Ongoing
A bomb threat email caused evacuations at Mandya court for the second time in weeks, as similar threats also targeted Mumbai's BSE, Vidhan Bhawan, and High Court, with police and bomb squads conducting searches.
Mandya: A bomb threat was received at the Mandya court on Thursday. The message threatening a bomb attack on the court was received in the Mandya district judge's mail. Police, bomb squad and fire brigade personnel reached the court immediately after receiving the information and are inspecting the matter.
The court proceedings were halted, and everyone evacuated the premises after receiving the mail containing the threat.
Anxiety gripped the court as a similar threat email was received on February 16th. "Anxious because the threatening mail has been received again today. Police should find those involved in such an act. We should be careful not to repeat this. Lawyers' request to allay all our fears," an advocate said.
Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.
In a separate incident, panic was created after a bomb threat via email was received at three locations in Mumbai, leading to searches and evacuations. Police, including the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) team, are present on the scene, officials said on Wednesday.
According to the Mumbai police, threat mails have been received at BSE, Vidhan Bhawan and the High Court this morning. "Adequate security measures have been taken and are in place. Necessary legal action is being taken at the respective police stations," Mumbai Police said.
More details are awaited in this case.
Published By : Vanshika Punera
Published On: 12 March 2026 at 17:49 IST