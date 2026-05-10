Senior Congress Leader And Karnataka Minister D Sudhakar Passes Away At 66 After Prolonged Illness

Bengaluru: Senior Congress leader and Karnataka Minister for Planning and Statistics, D Sudhakar, passed away at the age of 66 in the early hours of Sunday, May 10, 2026.

The veteran politician breathed his last at the Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in Bengaluru, where he had been undergoing treatment for a severe lung infection for the past two months.

According to a medical report released by the hospital, Sudhakar was declared dead at 3:15 AM.

His health had reportedly deteriorated over the last few days, leading to multi-organ complications.

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A Distinguished Political Career

D Sudhakar, a prominent face in Karnataka politics for over two decades, represented the Hiriyur constituency in Chitradurga district.

A four-time MLA, his political journey was marked by his deep connection with the grassroots and his role as a strategist for the Congress party in central Karnataka.

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Before his most recent stint as the Planning and Statistics Minister in the Siddaramaiah-led cabinet, Sudhakar had served in various capacities, including Social Welfare Minister during the B.S. Yediyurappa administration (2008–2009) and Youth Affairs Minister (2009–2010).

District In-charge Minister for Chitradurga, where he was credited with spearheading several irrigation and infrastructure projects.

State Mourning and Tributes

The news of his demise has sent shockwaves through the state's political circles.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar expressed profound grief, describing Sudhakar as a "dedicated public servant" and a "close associate."

"The passing of D Sudhakar is a personal loss to me and an irreparable loss to the state," DK Shivakumar shared in a post on X. "He was a leader who worked tirelessly for the development of Hiriyur and the welfare of the downtrodden. His contributions to the state's planning and statistics department were exemplary."

Final Rites

Sudhakar’s mortal remains will be kept at his residence in Bengaluru for public viewing before being transported to his native town of Challakere in Chitradurga district.

The state government has announced a day of mourning in Chitradurga, and his final rites are expected to be performed with full state honours on Monday.