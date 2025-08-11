Karnataka Minister KN Rajanna, Who Contradicted Rahul Gandhi’s Voter List Remark, Dropped

In a major political twist, the Congress high command has moved to dismiss Minister K.N. Rajanna from the state cabinet after his controversial remarks blaming the Congress government for voter list revisions. Party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge are said to be furious, as the comment came while the Congress was united in challenging the validity of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Sources say Rajanna, a close aide of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, was sacked following his remarks.

Rajanna had said that irregularities in electoral rolls had happened while Congress was in power.

On the resignation of KN Rajanna from cabinet post, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar indicated that the decision of Rajanna's resignation came from the party's High Command.

“I don’t know about it. My party will be looking at everything. You all know in what context the decision has been taken. I don’t want to comment on that. We all have to go by the decision of the party high command,” Shivakumar told reporters in Bengaluru.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday dismissed claims by the State's Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna that irregularities in voter lists occurred during the Congress-led tenure "right in front of our eyes".

Addressing reporters in Tumkuru, Rajanna had asked why Congress leaders "turned a blind eye" over irregularities in voter lists and kept silent when they should have raised objections.

The Karnataka leader's remarks come in the wake of the controversy that erupted after Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi alleged massive electoral fraud in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and said there are over 1 lakh fake votes in the electoral rolls in Bengaluru Central lok Sabha constituency.

"Mr KN Rajanna is totally at fault. He doesn't know. My Chief Minister and my party high command will reply to that," D K Shivakumar told reporters in Bengaluru today.

Shivakumar further said that the poll body should reply to the objections raised Gandhi, "Whatever documents Election Commission is asking, we are not schoolboys to reply whatever they ask. They are supposed to give us. He has given a representation and they know whatever is wrong. We have asked for some information and records. We have asked officially. I myself went to Election Commission. At no point of time my leader will take oath or answer to it. He has answered already in public."

Earlier today, state minister Rajanna sparked a row by saying that irregularities in the electoral rolls occurred while the Congress was in power.

"Look, if we just start talking about such things casually, there will be different opinions. When was the voter list prepared? It was prepared when our own government was in power. At that time, was everyone just sitting quietly with eyes closed? If we speak casually, we'll have to say many things," Rajanna said.

"These irregularities did take place -- that's the truth. There is nothing false in this. These irregularities happened right in front of our eyes -- we should feel ashamed. We didn't take care of it at the time. That's why we must be alert in the future. He further urged that it becomes the responsibility of leaders to "act in timely fashion on issues like electoral rolls," Rajanna added.

He further agreed that electoral fraud did happen in Mahdevpura, the constituency segment Rahul Gandhi focused on in his press conference in August 7.

However, the Karnataka Minister said that the party which should have raised objections then had kept silent then and was talking about it now.

"When the draft electoral rolls are made, we must file objections -- that is our responsibility. At that time, we kept quiet and now we are talking," he added.

Earlier today, Shivakumar questioned the Election Commission for issuing a notice against Congres MP Rahul Gandhi, asking the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha to submit the documents backing his "vote theft" allegations.

Talking to reporters, Shivakumar said, "Who are they to give notice? I have given them notice. We have the power to give notice. We have won the election legally. In a democracy, the elections should be held legally..."