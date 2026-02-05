Karnataka Moral Policing: Hindu Man Acting As Peacemaker Thrashed Over Suspected Affair With Muslim Friend’s Wife

New Delhi: A Hindu man was brutally attacked in Karnataka’s Koppal district on Tuesday following "misplaced suspicions" regarding his alleged relationship with a Muslim woman.

The victim, identified as Venkatesh, was reportedly confronted by a group of men at a bus stand while he was with a Muslim woman from his neighbourhood. The attackers allegedly assaulted him under the mistaken assumption that the two were romantically involved.

In reality, Venkatesh, who had been a neighbour to the woman's family for over 15 years, was at the bus stand to help her resolve a domestic dispute with her husband and persuade her to return home.

Afia had fled her home

Following the assault, Venkatesh filed a formal police complaint detailing the events leading up to the attack. According to his statement, his neighbor Afia had fled her home with her children following a heated argument with her husband, Azmeer.

The investigation revealed that Venkatesh had gone to the bus stand at Azmeer's request to act as a mediator and persuade Afia to return home. It was during attempt to resolve the family's domestic dispute that the group intercepted and assaulted him.

The situation escalated when a group of youths spotted him with the woman and launched a violent assault, acting on the baseless assumption that the two were having an affair.

Assault continued despite repeated requests

Narrating the harrowing ordeal, the victim in his complaint further stated despite intervention from local residents who tried to clarify that Venkatesh was a fellow villager with no ill intentions, the group ignored the explanations and continued the assault.

FIR lodged

Acting on Venkatesh’s formal complaint, the police have registered an FIR naming Azmeer, Khajafeer, Indrawali, and several others. Cops reiterated that Venkatesh shares a 15-year bond with Afia’s family and was merely acting as a well-intentioned neighbor trying to help resolve their domestic conflict.

Meanwhile, several members of the local community gathered at the police station to stage a protest following the incident. They demanded that a counter-complaint be filed against Venkatesh as well.