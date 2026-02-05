Punched, Kicked: Delhi Businessman Assaulted While Trying To Object To Harassment Of Three Women In Mehrauli, 4 Arrested | WATCH

New Delhi: A shocking incident came to light in the national capital where a 26-year-old entrepreneur was assaulted in South Delhi's Mehrauli while he was reportedly trying to protect three woman from being harassed by a group of men.

The effect of attack was such that the victim had to be hospitalised and four people, identified as Vishal Rawat (26), Jatin (20), Sonu (25), and Vivek (20)- all residents of Sangam Vihar- were arrested in connection with the violent assault.

When the incident occurred

As per the cops, an emergency call regarding the brutal assault was received on February 3 around 3 am at a tea stall near Anupam Apartments, Saket.

The cops, upon learning about the case, raced to the scene and found an injured man, identified as Mukesh. He was initially transported to Pt Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital before being moved to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for more advanced medical care.

Advertisement

Attackers targeted women

According to a preliminary investigation that included witness testimonies, family accounts, and CCTV analysis, the incident occurred as Mukesh was returning home from a wedding and had stopped at a tea stall on IGNOU Road when a group of at least four men allegedly began verbally harassing three women seated at the shop.

When Mukesh, who operates a transport business, intervened to object, the group turned their aggression toward him, carrying out a violent assault before fleeing the scene. As he stepped in, heated words were exchanged between him and the group. According to police, the verbal altercation escalated into violence as four men attacked Mukesh.

Advertisement

CCTV footage surface

Footage of the brutal assault, reportedly captured by witnesses and shared on social media, depicts at least three individuals punching and kicking Mukesh. The video shows the businessman being targeted first while sitting unresponsive against a roadside pole, and subsequently as he lay helpless on the ground.

In one particularly chilling moment, an assailant is seen lifting a large stone as if to strike him, only for a bystander to step in.

While these clips have been widely circulated, the authenticity of the footage has not been independently verified.

Meanwhile, acting on the victim’s formal account of the incident, law enforcement filed an FIR at Mehrauli police station under sections 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).