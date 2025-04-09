‘Karnataka No.1 in Corruption’: Chorus For Siddaramaiah’s Resignation Grows After His Advisor Leaves Congress Red-Faced

Bengaluru: The demand for Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s resignation has intensified after an explosive admission by his own economic advisor, Basavaraj Rayareddi. Speaking at an event organised by the Regional Imbalance Redressal Committee in Koppal on Tuesday, Rayareddi declared that Karnataka ranks “number one” in corruption.

“Regardless of which party is in power, corruption remains widespread. Karnataka is number one when it comes to corruption,” said the Yelburga MLA, triggering political tremors across the state.

Rayareddi attributed the poor quality of government infrastructure projects to rampant graft.

“Earlier, government buildings used to stand strong for five or six decades. Now, they’re crumbling in barely 10 years,” he noted, blaming corruption for the decline in construction standards. He further alleged that the Kalyana Karnataka region is witnessing more corruption compared to other parts of the state.

The comments have not only embarrassed the Congress government but also given fresh ammunition to the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ), which has mounted a sharp attack on the ruling party in the state.

Reacting to the statement, BJP leader Sudha Halki demanded the immediate resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

“The CM’s economic advisor has spoken from his heart. He has exposed the large-scale corruption prevalent under the Congress government. The Chief Minister must take moral responsibility and resign,” Halki reportedly said.