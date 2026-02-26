Karnataka Power Tussle: 48 MLAs Backing DK Shivakumar Huddle Up In A Private Hotel In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: In a major development that may indicate a fresh churn in the Shivakumar-Siddaramaiah power tussle in Karnataka, as many as 48 MLAs loyal to the DK Shivakumar camp, has gathered at a private hotel in Bengaluru on the occasion of S. R. Balakrishna’s birthday.

According to reports, several senior leaders attended the meeting, including Minister D. Sudhakar, Mankal Vaidya, Manthar Gowda, C. P. Yogeshwar and others, signalling consolidation within the Shivakumar faction.

This gathering is being seen as a political show of numbers amid ongoing internal discussions within the party.

What's Brewing In The Shivakumar Camp

There has been persistent speculation over a possible change in leadership in Karnataka, fuelled by internal discussions on power-sharing, social media posts by party leaders and heightened political activity ahead of February 28, a date now being closely watched, and is thought to be when the change in leadership may take place.

Earlier, in a philosophical note often associated with his political style, Shivakumar noted that leadership is not merely about arithmetic. “Politics is an art of possibilities. One man with courage makes a majority. One person is enough if there is a firm stand, determination and courage,” he had said.

Significantly, he added, “Even 140 people will be there, more than 140 in fact. So let’s see. Let us see on 28."

Power-Sharing Pact

When the Congress returned to power in Karnataka in May 2023, winning 135 seats in the 224-member Assembly, there were intense negotiations over the Chief Minister’s post, with both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar emerging as strong contenders. In a compromise formula, Siddaramaiah took over as Chief Minister, while Shivakumar was appointed Deputy CM and entrusted with key portfolios.