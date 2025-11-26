Karnataka Power Tussle: Former CM Sadananda Gowda Says BJP Offers Support To DK Shivakumar For Chief Minister's Post

New Delhi: Amid a perceived power struggle within the ruling Congress party in Karnataka, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has offered support to Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar for the Chief Minister's post. Reportedly, the offer was articulated by former Karnataka Chief Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda. Gowda, amid the speculations stated BJP has offered outside support to Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar for the Chief Minister's post. However, he added that the Central leaders should decide if DK Shivakumar should be the chief minister and they will never go against the words of the high command.

As the party grapples with intensifying speculation of leadership change, reportedly Congress legislators who travelled to Delhi to meet senior party leaders also reiterated that the decision to to elevate Deputy CM Shivakumar to the top post lies with the central leadership. The development comes amid rising speculation over a leadership change in Karnataka, coinciding with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah completing two-and-a-half years in office.

The power tussle involving Congress' top two state leaders showed no signs of ending. Magadi MLA HC Balakrishna upon being questioned stated though the power to decide the next CM lies within the high command, the current environment is damaging for the party, as per a news agency.

Ramanagara MLA Iqbal Hussain while backing the Deputy CM Shivakumar said that he will stand by his statement that he is 200% confident that DK Shivakumar will become the next Chief minister. Some senior MLAs also pressed for an early resolution as the prolonged speculation was creating unnecessary friction within the Karnataka government.

Karnataka CM On Leadership Change

Amid mounting speculation over a possible change in the party's Karnataka leadership, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday asserted that the high command will decide on the issue of the Chief Ministerial face. He added, “I have nothing to say.” Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that he, along with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, will accept and act according to the decision of the Congress high command and said, "D.K. Shivakumar and I should abide by the decision of the party high command. Whatever the high command decides, D.K. Shivakumar and I should agree. We will act according to the decision of the party high command." Stirring the political pot further, he added that the speculation about a leadership change in the state is an "unnecessary debate." The Chief Minister clarified that the senior party leadership would make the final decisions regarding the reshuffle, as two of the total 34 ministerial posts in Karnataka are currently vacant and would be filled during the process.

'Don't Want To Embarrass Or Weaken The Party'

Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, DK Shivakumar, responding to queries regarding the current 'internal conflict' in Karnataka Congress in reference to the CM position, said on Tuesday that he doesn't want to embarrass or weaken the party. I believe in conscience. We should work according to conscience. I don't want to embarrass the party or weaken the party," he said. Upon being questioned if Mallikarjun Kharge had gone to Delhi and was going to discuss the handover of power with Rahul Gandhi, he said, "I don't know about this matter. This is a secret matter between five or six of us. I will not reveal it. The CM is a senior leader and an asset to our party. He has been CM for 7.5 years. He has said that he will present the next budget himself. Very happy. He has worked hard as the Leader of the Opposition. He has built the party. We should all focus on the goal of the 2028 and 2029 elections together."