Karnataka Power Tussle: 'Only Speculation'- Siddaramaiah Meets Kharge, Rejects Talk Of Leadership Change

Bengaluru: As the row over power tussle in Karnataka Congress intensified, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday called on party president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence here in Bengaluru, and put to rest any speculation regarding the leadership change in the state. As per reports, Siddaramaiah described his meeting with Kharge, who returned from New Delhi on Friday evening, as a courtesy call. Siddaramaiah went on to assert that he would continue in office and also present state budgets in the future.

WHAT WAS DISCUSSED

Following the meeting between the two leaders, Siddaramaiah went on to add that they discussed the organisation and upcoming local body elections, including the Bengaluru municipal polls. Upon bein questioned about the speculative leadership change in the state, the chief minister said, "That is only speculation. You (media) only created it," as per news reports. Furthermore, Siddaramaiah stated that he did not question Kharge about why some Congress MLAs from Karnataka met him in Delhi. Commenting further on the case, Siddaramaiah added that, “Let the MLAs go, but ultimately, whatever the high command says, we all have to accept it. Be it me or DK Shivakumar, everyone has to accept it.”

Power row in Karnataka

As per reports, at least 15 MLAs and about a dozen MLCs have camped in New Delhi for reportedly pushing for the implementation of a 2023 power-sharing formula. The political buzz intensified on Friday after Siddaramaiah publicly declared he would “continue in office" and even present future state budgets.

Earlier, the Congress chief on Friday said that any leadership change or cabinet reshuffle decision lies with the High Command and he further went on to add they have not spoken about it so far. He further added that both he and DK Shivakumar will follow whatever the High Command decides. Commenting further on the doubts over a leadership change, he stated that the Congress high command has not said anything about replacing him and reiterated that any decision on leadership or cabinet reshuffle will be taken only by the high command. Siddaramaiah stated that he is all set to meet Mallikarjun Kharge tomorrow, and that “whatever the high command says, I must follow and the MLAs must follow."

Advertisement

Rotational Chief Ministerial Formula

The development comes amid rising speculation over a leadership change in Karnataka, coinciding with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah completing two-and-a-half years in office. Following the Congress' landslide victory in Karnataka Assembly polls in 2023, there were speculations that both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar were eyeing the CM post. However, Siddaramaih claimed the Chief ministerial post and Shivakumar was made the deputy. Reportedly, although Congress never confirmed the decision, yet there were speculations that a possible “rotational chief minister” arrangement under which Shivakumar would take over after two and a half years. As Siddaramaiah completed 2.5 years, the speculation about possible change in Karnataka's chief minister is creating a buzz.

Meanwhile, Union minister HD Kumaraswamy claimed "explosive developments" were in the offing in the Congress and that the party cadre should gear up for it.