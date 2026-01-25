Karnataka Shocker: Elderly Woman Attacked, Tied to Pole After Dispute Over Cattle Grazing on Accused's Land | Image: Republic

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, an elderly woman was tied to a pole and allegedly brutally assaulted in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar over a cattle grazing incident.

The victim, identified as Kannamma from the Madiga community, was attacked following the dispute.

The incident occurred after cows and calves grazed on horse gram crops belonging to the accused, leading to an argument and later When she questioned the allegation of cattle grazing, the accused allegedly sought revenge.

The video of the incident is now widely circulated online.

In the clip, the elderly woman was seen tied to a pole attached to a shed with ropes as another woman roamed around her after tying her.

Following this, a case has been registered against three accused, Selvi, Angamuthu and Manju, at the Rampura police station.