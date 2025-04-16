Karnataka Shocker: Patient Brutally Assaulted At Rehab Centre Near Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A disturbing video from a private rehabilitation centre near Bengaluru has gone viral on social media, showing a man being brutally beaten by an attendant. The footage, which has sparked widespread outrage, shows the patient being dragged and mercilessly thrashed with a stick inside a room, while others around remain silent spectators.

Incident Caught on CCTV

The CCTV footage reportedly from a private rehab centre in rural Nelamangala, about 30 km from Bengaluru, shows the victim being locked in a room and repeatedly beaten with a stick. The attacker is seen dragging the man across the floor before launching a prolonged assault, while others present in the room watch without intervening.

Police Confirm Arrests

According to the police, while the video has surfaced recently, the incident took place earlier. All individuals involved in the assault have been arrested. Authorities have taken suo motu cognizance of the case and registered an FIR under the Arms Act and other relevant sections.

Images From the Centre Raise More Questions

Images from the same rehab centre have also emerged, showing the accused celebrating a birthday and cutting a cake with a knife. The visuals have raised further concerns about the conduct and monitoring of staff at private rehabilitation facilities.