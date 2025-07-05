Karol Bagh Vishal Mega Mart Fire Tragedy: 25-Year-Old Man, Trapped In Lift, Found Dead

New Delhi: A man died after getting trapped in a lift when a fire broke out at Vishal Mega Mart in Karol Bagh late last evening. The incident occurred around 6:44 pm on the first floor of the building, reportedly due to a short circuit, according to the fire department.

The deceased has been identified by Delhi Police as Kumar Dhirender Pratap Singh (25), who was found trapped in the lift and was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. An FIR has been registered at Karol Bagh police station, and an investigation is underway.

Initial attempts were made to control the blaze using in-house fire extinguishers, but the flames quickly spread throughout the store, destroying goods worth lakhs of rupees.

Thirteen fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the fire was finally doused around 9 pm, with Delhi Police personnel assisting in the firefighting operations.

During the search and rescue efforts, firefighters reported inadequate ventilation in the building. To allow smoke and heat to escape, they tried to break a wall on the third floor to create a ventilation system.