Madurai: From lakhs of devotees gathering to witness the sacred Maha Deepam to pottery traders reporting a strong response to festival lamps, the annual Karthigai Deepam festival brought religious fervour to several parts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, even as the controversy over lighting the lamp at the Deepathoon stone pillar in Thiruparankundram continued to draw attention.

In Tiruvannamalai, lakhs of devotees thronged the temple town to witness the lighting of the Maha Deepam atop the Annamalai Hills. A massive influx of devotees was witnessed along the Girivalam path, with people undertaking the sacred circumambulation of the Annamalai Hills as part of the annual festival.

In view of the huge gathering, police personnel were deployed across the town and along the Girivalam route to regulate the crowds and ensure the safety of devotees. The Maha Deepam was lit atop the hill in the evening, attracting devotees from across Tamil Nadu and other parts of the country.

The festival also brought cheer to pottery traders in Puducherry, where vendors on Kosakadai Street reported good sales of Karthigai Deepam lamps.

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The traders said lamps decorated with images of the Thiruparankundram Vel and Lord Murugan had received a good response from customers. The lamps designed with references to Thiruparankundram attracted additional attention following the Supreme Court's interim order permitting the lighting of the lamp atop the hill.

People in Puducherry were seen purchasing the decorative lamps, bringing happiness to pottery traders, who said the festival had helped their businesses make progress.

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Meanwhile, in Madurai, the issue surrounding the lighting of the Maha Deepam at the Deepathoon stone pillar in Thiruparankundram remained a point of contention.

The Maha Deepam was lit above the Uchi Pillayar temple at Thiruparankundram Hills as part of the annual Karthigai Deepam festival amid heavy security and escalating tensions. A small team of priests associated with Subramaniya Swamy Temple lit the lamp. However, no deepam was lit at the Deepathoon stone pillar and police personnel were deployed near the pillar. The Supreme Court had issued an interim order for lighting the lamp at 6 pm.

On November 20, the Tamil Nadu government filed a review petition in the Supreme Court challenging its interim order allowing a one-time lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon, an ancient stone pillar on Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai, near the Sikandar Badhusha Dargah.This came after a Supreme Court bench led by Justice Aravind Kumar permitted a strictly conditional, one-time lighting of the lamp on November 24. The order did not establish a legal precedent or settle the broader claims relating to ownership and customary rights.The controversy began in November 2025, when local authorities withheld permission for the hilltop ritual, citing law-and-order concerns and the site's proximity to the dargah.

Reacting to the developments, film director Mohan G expressed disappointment over the failure to light the lamp at the Deepathoon.

"Not only me, but the whole crowd is disappointed. Tamil Nadu Government and District Administration never agreed to light the lamp. Vijay Sir proved he is a great actor. Till 5.50 pm there was information that they will light the lamp but this great actor disappointed everyone and everyone is in a very sad state. If the Govt and the District Administration are not obeying the Supreme Court order, what are they expecting from the people...We never expected this from this Govt, people will give the same impact for this TVK Govt," he said.

A devotee from Chennai, Nagarajan, highlighted the religious significance of the festival and the faith associated with the lighting of the Maha Deepam.

"This is a great festival of the Hindu religion...All our unwanted things, whatever we have in our heart and mind, will be destroyed during this time. Because of this, lakhs and lakhs of people from all over India and the world are gathering here..." he said.