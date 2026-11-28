Madurai: The traditional Karthigai Deepam was lit at the disputed Deepathoon stone pillar atop Thirupparankundram hill in Madurai on Saturday, November 28, following the Supreme Court's verdict in the ongoing religious dispute. The ceremonial lighting took place under the supervision of retired High Court judges Justice S Vaidyanathan and Justice V Parthiban, who were appointed as receivers to oversee the temple's administration.

The lighting of the sacred lamp triggered celebrations among devotees gathered on the hill. Several devotees turned emotional as the Deepam was lit at the stone pillar, while others celebrated by bursting firecrackers following the completion of the ceremony.

The ritual was conducted amid tight security, with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel deployed across the hill and around the Sri Subramania Swamy Temple. The development marks a significant moment in the prolonged dispute over the location of the Karthigai Deepam ceremony.

Devotees Celebrate Amid Tight Security

Devotees at Thiruparankundram hill jubilantly celebrated the lighting of the ceremonial Deepam, triggered by a recent Supreme Court verdict. Emotions ran high among the attendees as firecrackers exploded in joy following the sacred lighting.

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Meanwhile, a devotee, Sharmila, welcomed the Supreme Court's order and criticised the Tamil Nadu government over the developments surrounding the Deepam lighting.

Speaking to ANI, she alleged that the state government had failed to comply with the Supreme Court's directions.

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"On the 24th it was a constitutional breakdown. We were very worried about it. Recently we celebrated Constitution Day, and we are ashamed to do that in Tamil Nadu. Being the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, he failed to obey the Supreme Court's order," she said.

Accusing the Chief Minister of mishandling the situation, she further said, "Now the Chief Minister has made a blunder. He has made all the officials stand before the court. Only for the votes are they doing all these things. Now everything has come to an end. We are proud of the Supreme Court order, and all the Hindu people are now very thankful to the Supreme Court and CRPF."

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place, keeping in mind public safety, the sanctity of the hill and the maintenance of law and order.

Accordingly, members of the general public and other devotees, apart from those specifically authorised, will not be permitted to ascend the hill.

Devotees and members of the public have been requested to respect the Supreme Court’s directions, follow the instructions issued by the temple administration and security personnel, and extend their full cooperation in maintaining peace and law and order.

A group of women devotees took part in the ‘Paal Kudam’ ritual, carrying pots of milk as offerings to the deity, ahead of the ceremonial Karthigai Deepam lighting at Thiruparankundram Hill.

SC Intervention Leads To Deepam Lighting At Deepathoon

The ceremony came a day after the Supreme Court took a strong view of the Tamil Nadu government's failure to implement its earlier order permitting the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the disputed stone pillar.

The Supreme Court had directed that the ritual be conducted at Deepathoon after its earlier order issued on November 20 was not implemented on November 24, the day of the Karthigai Deepam festival. The lamp had instead been lit at the traditional location near the Uchipillaiyar temple.

Taking serious note of the alleged non-compliance, the Supreme Court on Friday suspended the temple's board of trustees and appointed two retired High Court judges, Justice S Vaidyanathan and Justice V Parthiban, as receivers to oversee the administration of the temple.

The retired judges were entrusted with supervising the arrangements for the lighting ceremony and ensuring compliance with the court's directions. Saturday's ceremony was conducted under their supervision.

CRPF Deployed, Security Tightened Across Hill

The Supreme Court also directed the CRPF to take charge of security at the entire hill, including the Sri Subramania Swamy Temple and the nearby Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah, while ensuring that devotees from both communities could access their respective places of worship.

CRPF personnel were deployed across the hill and around the temple as authorities put in place heightened security arrangements for the ceremony.

The arrangements also involved senior police officials, the Madurai District Collector and officials of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Contempt Notices To Tamil Nadu Officials

The Supreme Court also issued contempt notices to Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar, Director General of Police Mahesh Agarwala and other officials over the alleged wilful disobedience of its earlier order.

The officials have been asked to explain why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against them.

Meanwhile, more than 100 Muslim devotees, including pilgrims from Kerala, visited the hilltop dargah on Saturday morning and offered prayers amid the heightened security arrangements.

Thirupparankundram Deepam Dispute

The controversy centres on the demand to light the Karthigai Deepam at Deepathoon, a stone pillar situated near the Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah atop Thirupparankundram hill.

The dispute has involved competing claims over religious practices and access to the hill. The Supreme Court's intervention and its subsequent directions led to Saturday's ceremony being conducted at the disputed Deepathoon pillar.