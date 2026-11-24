Tamil Nadu: The Karthigai Deepam celebrations in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday witnessed large gatherings of devotees, but the festival also became the centre of a political and legal dispute in Madurai's Thiruparankundram. Despite a Supreme Court order permitting the ceremonial lamp to be lit at the disputed Deepathoon stone pillar on Thiruparankundram Hill, the ritual was performed at the customary Uchipillayar Mandapam instead.

The decision came amid heightened security, with several BJP leaders and Hindu outfit members detained or placed under house arrest. The Tamil Nadu government has also sought a review of the Supreme Court's directive, while prohibitory orders were imposed across Madurai to prevent any disturbance.

Meanwhile, thousands of devotees gathered in Tiruvannamalai to witness the annual Maha Deepam lighting, braving rainfall to participate in the festival's concluding celebrations.

Why Did The Thiruparankundram Deepam Lighting Become A Flashpoint?

The lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at Thiruparankundram Hill became a major point of contention this year over the location of the ritual. While the Supreme Court had permitted the lamp to be lit at the Deepathoon stone pillar, Tuesday's ceremony took place at the Uchipillayar Mandapam, where the lamp is traditionally lit.

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The dispute also triggered a political confrontation, with the BJP accusing the Tamil Nadu government and police of preventing its leaders and workers from visiting the hill.

Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran was placed under house arrest on Tuesday as he prepared to visit the shrine. According to party sources, he wanted to check whether the lighting ceremony was being conducted in accordance with the Supreme Court's order.

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Police personnel were stationed outside his residence. The BJP also claimed that several of its leaders, party workers and members of the Hindu Munnani organisation had been detained.

Reacting to the developments, Nagendran questioned the deployment of more than 10,000 police personnel and alleged that Hindu devotees and BJP workers were being stopped from exercising their religious rights.

Section 163 Restrictions Across Madurai, Police Warn Of Clashes

Security arrangements were stepped up across Madurai as authorities anticipated large gatherings and possible confrontations during the festival.

District Collector Nishanth Krishna issued prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), restricting public gatherings, protests, demonstrations, processions and meetings. The order also bars people from climbing Thiruparankundram Hill.

The restrictions came into effect at 9 pm on Monday and will remain in force until 10 am on November 25, unless withdrawn earlier.

The decision followed intelligence inputs warning of a possible breakdown of public order. The Madurai City Police Commissioner flagged the possibility of large gatherings involving members of two communities from Madurai and neighbouring districts, raising concerns about potential confrontations.

The Superintendent of Police also warned that large-scale mobilisation could lead to clashes and disturbances spreading beyond the immediate area.

The state government's move to seek a review of the Supreme Court's directive has further added to the dispute, with the administration maintaining security restrictions around the hill.

Tiruvannamalai Draws Lakhs For Maha Deepam

Away from the tensions in Madurai, the Karthigai Deepam festival drew several lakh devotees to Tiruvannamalai on Tuesday. People from different parts of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states arrived at the Sri Arunachaleswarar Temple for the 10-day festival's concluding rituals.

The celebrations began at 4 am with the lighting of the Bharani Deepam inside the temple's sanctum sanctorum. The ritual represents Lord Shiva as the supreme cosmic force manifested through the five elements — earth, water, fire, air and space.

The main attraction, the Maha Deepam, was lit at 6 pm atop the 2,668-foot-high Annamalai Hill.

The festival had begun on November 15 with the traditional flag-hoisting ceremony. Another important part of the celebrations is Girivalam, during which devotees undertake a 14-km circumambulation of the sacred hill, often barefoot, while chanting hymns in praise of Lord Annamalaiyar.