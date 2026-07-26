Karunanidhi’s Granddaughter Kayalvizhi Booked for Allegedly Slapping SBI Manager in Chennai: Viral CCTV Sparks Outrage

Kayalvizhi, the daughter of former Union Minister MK Alagiri and granddaughter of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, faces criminal charges for allegedly assaulting and threatening a State Bank of India (SBI) branch manager in Chennai. The case was registered following an official complaint filed by the bank manager, news agency PTI reported. According to police, the alleged assault took place on July 20 at SBI's NRI branch in Adyar and was captured on the premise's CCTV cameras.

A video clip purposely showing the altercation began circulating on social media on Saturday. Republic World did not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

The footage shows Kayalvizhi engaged in an intense argument inside the manager's office. During the confrontation, she appears to mock the manager's body language before slapping him across the face. A man standing nearby is seen holding her arm in an attempt to pull her back and diffuse the situation as the argument continues.

Heated Argument over Malfunctioning Lift

Police officials stated that the commercial building housing the SBI NRI branch is allegedly owned by Kayalvizhi. When she visited the building a few days ago, a disagreement erupted between her and the branch manager regarding a faulty lift on the property. As the argument escalated inside the official's cabin, Kayalvizhi allegedly struck the manager on his cheek, police said, noting that the entire sequence was caught on security cameras.

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Authorities have registered a case against her under provisions for physical assault and intimidation. A further police investigation into the matter is currently underway.

Previous Controversies Involving SBI Branches

This incident follows another viral dispute involving State Bank of India personnel last year. In that instance, a video surfaced showing a heated exchange between an SBI employee and a customer at a branch in Karnataka over language preference. When the customer insisted that the official communicate in Kannada, the staff member refused, stating she would not speak the local language—a response that sparked strong public backlash online.

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Following the widespread outrage, the employee released a video apology. Speaking in Kannada with assistance from her colleagues, she stated, "If I have hurt anyone, I sincerely apologise. I will try to cooperate and conduct my business in Kannada going forward."