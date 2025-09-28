Karur Stampede: Vijay Expresses Grief, Announces Rs 20 Lakh Aid for Families of Deceased, Rs 2 Lakh for Injured

Karur: Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay has expressed profound grief over the tragic stampede that occurred at his party's rally in Karur, which claimed the lives of 39 people and left many injured.

Vijay addressed the public as those who “reside in his heart,” saying he was overwhelmed with sorrow and struggling to find words to describe the pain.

Vijay said the incident was beyond imagination and that the loss of so many lives had left his heart heavy. He remembered the faces of the people he had met and said their memories were deeply affecting him.

“This is an irreparable loss. No matter who offers words of comfort, the pain of losing loved ones is unbearable,” he said.

Vijay announced financial assistance for the victims and their families. He said Rs 20 lakh would be given to each family that lost a loved one, and Rs 2 lakh would be provided to those who were injured and are undergoing treatment. He noted that no amount of money could replace a life, but said it was his duty, as someone who considers himself part of their family, to stand by them in this time of sorrow.

Vijay also offered prayers for the quick recovery of the injured and assured that his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, would continue to offer all necessary help and support during this difficult time.

The TVK rally in Karur had drawn a large crowd, and the unfortunate stampede has been described as one of the worst tragedies in recent political history in Tamil Nadu.