Kasganj Horror: 17-Year-Old Gang-Raped at Picnic Spot, 8 Arrested, 2 Still Absconding

Kasganj Gang Rape Case: In a shocking case of gang rape, police in Kasganj district arrested eight youths accused of brutally assaulting a 17-year-old girl, who had gone to a picnic spot with her fiancé. The horrific incident took place earlier this week and has sparked widespread outrage in the region.

Victim Gang-Raped by 10 Men While on Picnic with Fiancé

According to the police, the minor girl and her fiancé had gone to a picnic spot in the district when they were surrounded and attacked by a group of 10 youths. The accused allegedly dragged the girl to a secluded area and took turns raping her, while also assaulting her fiancé.

The victim’s family registered a First Information Report (FIR) soon after the incident. Based on the FIR, the police launched an intensive investigation to identify and arrest the culprits.

Ajay and Yogesh First to be Nabbed

The police arrested two of the named accused — Ajay and Yogesh. During the interrogation, the duo reportedly confessed to their involvement and revealed the identities of their accomplices.

Acting on their statements, police teams carried out further raids across the district.

Six More Arrested Based on Interrogation

Based on the information received, six more suspects were taken into custody, bringing the total number of arrests to eight. All of the arrested individuals were said to be residents of nearby villages and are believed to be part of the same group that committed the crime.

Two accused are still absconding. The police said they are actively working to track down the remaining culprits and are using technical surveillance and informers to locate them.

Kasganj Gang Rape Case

A young woman was allegedly gang-raped by three men near the Hazara canal bridge after she and her fiancé were ambushed by a group while returning home from a ration office visit in Soron. The horrific incident occurred on April 10 around 2:30 pm near Tatarpur when the couple stopped to rest under a tree and have breakfast.

According to the complaint, five to six men surrounded them and assaulted the fiancé when he resisted.

The attackers then called more accomplices and dragged the couple into nearby bushes. The woman was robbed of her gold earrings and ₹5,000, after which three men took turns raping her.

The assailants then allegedly demanded ₹50,000 from the fiancé, threatening to kill him if he failed to pay.

Under duress, he arranged for ₹5,000 to be sent via UPI to one of the accused’s mobile numbers. Only after the transaction were they allowed to leave.

Too frightened to inform their families immediately, the victim contacted the child helpline two days later and initially shared limited details.

Upon visiting her home, a helpline worker encouraged her to disclose the full story, following which the police were alerted.

A case has been registered against two named and eight unidentified accused.