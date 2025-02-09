Kashmir on High Alert Ahead of 2001 Parliament Attack Convict Afzal Guru's Death Anniversary

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir has been placed on high alert on the death anniversary of 2001 parliament attack convict Afzal Guru, with security forces suspending convoy movements for the day and declaring a "Dry Day." The measures have been implemented in response to specific intelligence inputs suggesting a possible terror attack.

Security forces informed Republic World that the decision to halt convoy movements was made as a precautionary measure, given the heightened threat perception. Sources indicated that terror outfits may attempt to target security personnel, similar to previous attacks on security forces' convoys.

Notably, last year, on the death anniversary of Burhan Wani on July 8, terrorists carried out a deadly attack on an Indian Army convoy in Kathua, resulting in the martyrdom of five soldiers. The attack was carried out by a recently infiltrated Jaish group in Kathua after conducting reconnaissance on the movement of forces.