Kashmir on High Alert Ahead of 2001 Parliament Attack Convict Afzal Guru's Death Anniversary
Jammu and Kashmir has been placed on high alert on the death anniversary of 2001 parliament attack convict Afzal Guru.
New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir has been placed on high alert on the death anniversary of 2001 parliament attack convict Afzal Guru, with security forces suspending convoy movements for the day and declaring a "Dry Day." The measures have been implemented in response to specific intelligence inputs suggesting a possible terror attack.
Security forces informed Republic World that the decision to halt convoy movements was made as a precautionary measure, given the heightened threat perception. Sources indicated that terror outfits may attempt to target security personnel, similar to previous attacks on security forces' convoys.
Notably, last year, on the death anniversary of Burhan Wani on July 8, terrorists carried out a deadly attack on an Indian Army convoy in Kathua, resulting in the martyrdom of five soldiers. The attack was carried out by a recently infiltrated Jaish group in Kathua after conducting reconnaissance on the movement of forces.
Jammu and Kashmir Police sources informed Republic World that senior officials, including Inspector General of Jammu Zone Police Bhim Sen Tuti, held a security assessment a couple of days ago, during which clear directives were issued to intensify anti-terror operations and thwart terror attacks in the region. IG Jammu Tuti is visiting Doda, Kishtwar, and Ramban to review the security situation in these terror-hit districts, where multiple attacks and encounters have taken place in 2024.
