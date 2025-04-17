'Kashmir Our Integral Part, How Can It Be a Jugular Vein?': India Shreds Pakistan Army Chief’s Anti-Hindu Rant

New Delhi: India on Thursday (April 17) lambasted Pakistan over the controversial remarks made by the Army Chief Asim Munir, who referred to Kashmir as a "jugular vein." MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that Kashmir is an integral part of India and is firmly recognised as a Union Territory under the Indian Constitution.

The MEA’s statement made it clear that Kashmir's status as part of India is non-negotiable and the only connection Kashmir has with Pakistan is the need for the latter to vacate the illegally occupied territories it controls.

What Did the Pak Army Chief Said?

In a controversial address at the Overseas Pakistanis Convention in Islamabad, Pakistan’s army chief Munir reignited anti-India sentiment, declaring that Pakistanis differ from Hindus in “every possible aspect of life.” He stressed the importance of passing down the ideology behind Pakistan’s creation and the "two-nation theory" to future generations.

WATCH | Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Spews Hatred Against Hindus, Brings Up Two Nation Theory

Speaking on Kashmir, he reaffirmed Pakistan’s position, calling it the nation’s “jugular vein” and pledging continued support for the Kashmiri cause.

"Our stance is absolutely clear, it was our jugular vein, it will be our jugular vein, we will not forget it. We will not leave our Kashmiri brothers in their heroic struggle."

His comments came shortly after India slammed Pakistan at the UN for repeatedly bringing up the Kashmir issue and demanded Islamabad vacate illegally occupied areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Pakistani army general also addressed concerns about terrorism affecting foreign investment, stating, “Do you think terrorists can take away the destiny of the country? The 1.3 million-strong Indian Army, with all its wherewithal, if they cannot intimidate us, do you think these terrorists can subdue the armed forces of Pakistan?" he said.