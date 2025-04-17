Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir Spews Hate Against Hindus in Anti-India Rhetoric: 'We Are Different From Them' | Image: Republic

Islamabad: In a controversial speech, Pakistan ’s army chief General Asim Munir reignited divisive anti-India rhetoric, asserting that Pakistanis are different from Hindus in "every possible aspect of life." Addressing the Overseas Pakistanis Convention in Islamabad, the army chief emphasised the ideological basis of Pakistan’s creation, stressing the importance of instilling the "two-nation theory" in future generations.

"Pakistan ki kahaani, apne bachchon ko jo hai, aapne zarur sunaani hai, taake wo Pakistan ki kahaani na bhule,” Munir said, urging Pakistani families to educate their children on the nation’s founding narrative.

Referring to the foundational ideology behind the Partition of India in 1947, Munir stated, "…Our forefathers thought we were different from Hindus in every possible aspect of life. Our religion is different, our customs are different, our traditions are different, our thoughts are different, our ambitions are different," he said, reiterating, "That’s where the foundation of the two-nation theory was laid. We are two nations, we are not one nation."

WATCH | Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Spews Hatred Against Hindus, Brings Up Two-Nation Theory

Speaking further, Munir went on to glorify the struggle for Pakistan’s creation, saying, “Our forefathers, they have sacrificed immensely, and we have sacrificed a lot for the creation of this country, and we know how to defend it.”

Asim Munir’s anti-India remark came days after India criticised Pakistan for once again raising the Kashmir issue during a United Nations debate on peacekeeping reforms. In response, India demanded that Pakistan vacate the areas of Jammu and Kashmir that it is "illegally occupied."

'Will Beat the Hell Out': Crackdown on Baloch Insurgents

In his address, General Munir doubled down on Pakistan’s internal security threats, especially in Balochistan. He named insurgent groups such as the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF), and Baloch Republican Army (BRA), vowing a forceful response. “We will beat the hell out of these terrorists very soon ...you think, these 1500 terrorists belonging to BLA, BLF and BRA, etc, can take away Balochistan from us ..."