Updated 17 November 2025 at 19:53 IST
Kashmir Resident Jasir Wani Nabbed in 10/11 Delhi Blast Case, Father Commits Self-Immolation
Bilal Wani, the father of Delhi blast case suspect Jasir Wani, has died from injuries sustained after he self-immolated. The drastic action was taken after authorities reportedly denied his emotional request to meet his son following Jasir Wani's arrest.
- India News
- 2 min read
Show Quick Read
In a dramatic turn of events, Jasir Wani’s father, Bilal Wani, has succumbed to the injuries after he self-immolated following his son’s arrest in the Delhi blast case. He had earlier requested that the authorities let him meet his son, but was not allowed.
NIA had arrested Jasir Wani, a resident of Anantnag’s Qazigund district, for his direct involvement in the 10/11 blast near Delhi’s Red Fort that killed 10 and injured several. Wani was arrested after investigations revealed that he was providing technical support to Dr. Umar Nabi. He was engaged in modifying drones and even attempted to make rockets to help with the deadly car attack. The news of Jasir Wani a.k.a Danish’s arrest was made public by NIA via a press release.
Direct link to the Faridabad terror module
The investigation carried out by a team of NIA claims Wani was a close aide of Nabi and has been closely associated with the terror plot from the outset.
Advertisement
Interestingly, Dr. Adeel Majeed Rather, who is presumed to be the mastermind of the blast, is also a resident of Qazigund, Anantnag, which further solidifies Wani’s involvement in the incident.
Advertisement
Terror sweeps in Kashmir
In the wake of the 10/11 attack, security forces and investigating agencies, including the NIA and J&K Police, intensified raids across districts like Pulwama, Anantnag, and Srinagar, detaining hundreds of people for questioning. These mass detentions targeted relatives of the arrested doctors, former students, and individuals labelled as "anti-India activists.
So far, the NIA has arrested Amir Rashid Ali from Pampore for helping purchase the explosive car, and detained Dr. Adeel Ahmad Rather and JAsir Wani for providing technical support.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Avipsha Sengupta
Published On: 17 November 2025 at 19:53 IST