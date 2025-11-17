Kashmir Resident Jasir Wani Nabbed in 10/11 Delhi Blast Case, Father Commits Self-Immolation

In a dramatic turn of events, Jasir Wani’s father, Bilal Wani, has succumbed to the injuries after he self-immolated following his son’s arrest in the Delhi blast case. He had earlier requested that the authorities let him meet his son, but was not allowed.

NIA had arrested Jasir Wani, a resident of Anantnag’s Qazigund district, for his direct involvement in the 10/11 blast near Delhi’s Red Fort that killed 10 and injured several. Wani was arrested after investigations revealed that he was providing technical support to Dr. Umar Nabi. He was engaged in modifying drones and even attempted to make rockets to help with the deadly car attack. The news of Jasir Wani a.k.a Danish’s arrest was made public by NIA via a press release.





Direct link to the Faridabad terror module

The investigation carried out by a team of NIA claims Wani was a close aide of Nabi and has been closely associated with the terror plot from the outset.

Interestingly, Dr. Adeel Majeed Rather, who is presumed to be the mastermind of the blast, is also a resident of Qazigund, Anantnag, which further solidifies Wani’s involvement in the incident.

Terror sweeps in Kashmir

In the wake of the 10/11 attack, security forces and investigating agencies, including the NIA and J&K Police, intensified raids across districts like Pulwama, Anantnag, and Srinagar, detaining hundreds of people for questioning. These mass detentions targeted relatives of the arrested doctors, former students, and individuals labelled as "anti-India activists.