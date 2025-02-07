Aadhaar Woes in Kashmir: Students and Job Aspirants Bear the Brunt

One of the most significant issues has been the rejection of school certificates by Aadhaar authorities as valid proof of age. | Image: Shutterstock

Srinagar: A growing administrative nightmare is unfolding across Kashmir, as thousands of residents, particularly students and government employees, find themselves trapped in a bureaucratic maze due to discrepancies in their Aadhaar records. What was supposed to be a routine process of correcting minor errors such as names, dates of birth, and addresses has turned into a prolonged ordeal, leaving many frustrated and calling for immediate government intervention.

One of the most significant issues has been the rejection of school certificates by Aadhaar authorities as valid proof of age. As a result, many individuals are now being forced to undergo a complicated procedure to obtain birth certificates—something that was not previously required. The process has caused immense distress, with no resolution in sight.

Among those affected is 13-year-old Ubaid Ali, a Class 8 student whose Aadhaar details, initially recorded at an Anganwadi centre, contain errors in his name and date of birth. His father, Ali Mohammad, expressed frustration over the additional burdens imposed on them to correct the mistake.

“Why should my son bear the consequences of an Aadhaar agent’s mistake?” Ali Mohammad questioned. “Despite having accurate school records, we are now being asked to procure a birth certificate from the Registrar of Births and Deaths along with a domicile certificate. This is utterly unfair.”

Anisa Bano, another local resident, shared her experience of navigating the cumbersome process. Despite possessing accurate Aadhaar and school records, she found herself stuck in a tedious cycle of paperwork, as she struggled to obtain a birth certificate.

“I had to go from one office to another, submitting multiple documents just to prove my own identity,” Anisa said, clearly exasperated. “Even though the village Chowkidar confirmed my birth, the ASHA worker refused to verify it. To make matters worse, even the Panchayat Secretary, who isn’t officially involved in birth registrations, complicated the process further.”

The root of this ongoing issue lies in the flawed Aadhaar enrollment process, where outsourced agencies reportedly made errors while recording details for thousands of individuals. In the past, errors could be corrected using school records, but Aadhaar authorities no longer accept school certificates up to Class 9 as valid proof of date of birth. Instead, individuals must navigate a gruelling multi-step process to resolve the issue.

“The process is exhausting,” said a frustrated local resident. “We have to gather documents from hospitals, ASHA workers, Numberdars, Chowkidars, and Panchayat Secretaries. An affidavit from a Judicial Magistrate is required before submitting an application to the Registrar of Births and Deaths. After clearance, a notice must be published in newspapers for public objections. Only then does the Magistrate direct the Registrar to issue a birth certificate? This entire process takes over a month and causes tremendous hardship,”he added.

Adding to the already considerable burden, Aadhaar centers are reportedly charging between Rs 100-200 for updates and corrections. The additional cost of obtaining a birth certificate, which requires multiple documents and affidavits, is further straining applicants both financially and emotionally.

The crisis is particularly impactful for students, whose Aadhaar data mismatches with records stored in UDISE Plus, the Ministry of Education’s database. The introduction of the Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR ID) under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which requires parental consent for validation, is adding to the confusion. Mismatches in Aadhaar records are preventing smooth integration, leaving students, school authorities, and teachers frustrated.

Government employees, too, are feeling the consequences of Aadhaar-related mismatches. Even minor discrepancies, such as a difference in the spelling of names—‘Abdul Mohammad’ vs. ‘Ab. Mohd.’ or ‘Ghulam Rasool Bhat’ vs. ‘Lassi Bhat’—have led to issues in syncing Aadhaar data with banking and revenue records, leaving employees unable to access their salaries.

“This isn’t just an inconvenience—it’s impacting livelihoods,” said Ghulam Nabi, a government employee. “I haven’t been able to access my salary because of a minor spelling error in my name. How is that acceptable? I’ve been running from one office to another, trying to get this sorted, but nothing is moving forward. It’s frustrating to see such a small error hold up my entire livelihood, and it's affecting my family’s financial stability. How many people are facing the same issue but don’t have the means or time to fight this bureaucratic battle?”

Despite a ruling by the Supreme Court stating that Aadhaar cannot be used as valid proof of age, the process for correcting Aadhaar-related errors remains arduous. The Court emphasized the importance of school leaving certificates and birth certificates as more reliable documents, yet the cumbersome correction process continues to frustrate residents.

As the crisis deepens, affected individuals are calling on the government to simplify the correction process, accept alternative forms of documentation, and hold Aadhaar authorities accountable for the errors that have caused widespread inconvenience. The ongoing bureaucratic challenges are not merely inconveniences—they are impacting the education, employment opportunities, and the daily lives of countless residents of Kashmir.