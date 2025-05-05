Kashmir Valley Jails Under High Alert Amid Escalating Tensions With Pakistan: Security Measures Enhanced

Srinagar: The Kashmir Valley has been placed under high alert, with all jails across the region sounding the alarm in response to fresh escalation along the Line of Control (LOC). The decision to heighten security measures comes as a precautionary step to prevent any threats or disturbances within the detention centres. The Central Jail Srinagar, considered the most sensitive facility, has been placed under heightened surveillance. Additional forces have been deployed across all detention centres to ensure the security of the inmates and the facility.

In addition to it, movement inside the jails has been restricted, and close monitoring of inmates has been intensified to prevent any untoward incidents. Dreaded terrorists, including top commanders of banned terror outfits, are lodged in these jails, and intelligence inputs have reportedly indicated attempts at jailbreaks or coordinated disturbances.

According to reports, special monitoring teams have been activated to assess real-time threats and prevent any unwarranted incidents. The security forces are carrying out surprise checks and cell searches to seize any suspicious material, and officials are on round-the-clock vigil to ensure no lapse in prison security during the ongoing border tension. The authorities are taking all necessary precautions to maintain law and order within the jails and prevent any threats.

Threats And Security Forces Response

The heightened alertness in Kashmir Valley jails is a response to the escalating situation along the LOC. Intelligence inputs suggested that terrorist organisations may attempt to exploit the situation to their advantage, leading to jailbreaks or other disturbances. The authorities are aware of these threats and are taking all necessary measures to prevent them.

The deployment of additional forces and the restriction of movement within the jails show the precautions being maintained to ensure security.