Kashmiri Pandit Activist Arrested in Cyberterrorism Case; Community Questions Charges, Seeks Fair Probe

Srinagar: The arrest of a Kashmiri Pandit activist by Jammu and Kashmir Police in connection with a cyberterrorism case has triggered concern within the community, with supporters questioning the charges and calling for a fair investigation.

Rakesh Handu, alias "Bunty", was arrested by a team of Baramulla Police from his residence in Faridabad, Haryana, on October 17 in connection with FIR No. 151/2026 registered at Police Station Baramulla in north Kashmir.

According to official documents accessed by ‘Republic TV’, the case was registered on September 12 under Sections 66F (cyberterrorism) and 84C of the Information Technology Act following a complaint lodged by Rohit Raina, a Prime Minister's Rehabilitation Package employee posted in the Finance Department in Baramulla.

FIR pertains to the alleged circulation of electronic material through a publicly accessible social media account. The grounds of arrest state that the material was repeatedly shared online and was purportedly linked to the Resistance United Liberation Council (RULC). The arrest memo further refers to the alleged alteration and transmission of electronic content.

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Police records show that Handu was informed about the grounds of arrest and his legal rights, including access to legal counsel and the right to seek bail in accordance with law.

Sources said investigators had earlier issued a notice under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), directing Handu to appear before the investigating officer. However, he did not join the investigation despite multiple summons issued by the police.

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Handu alleges that he had publicly maintained that he was residing in Faridabad and was unable to travel to Kashmir to participate in the investigation because of the security threats to him and had requested authorities to allow him to join the proceedings through video conferencing.

Meanwhile, Lok Janshakti Party leader and Kashmir Pandit, Sanjay Saraf, came out in support of Handu and appealed for a transparent and impartial legal process.

Saraf said his arrest and detention had caused concern among those familiar with his work. He stressed that while the allegations should be thoroughly investigated, Handu must be afforded fairness, dignity and due process under the law.

"His arrest from his residence in Faridabad and subsequent detention at Baramulla Jail has caused deep concern among those who know him and his work," Saraf said in a social media post.

He further said that the Kashmiri Pandit community believed in justice and the rule of law and hoped that the investigation and judicial process would establish the facts of the case.