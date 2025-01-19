Kashmiri Shawl Seller Thrashed, Looted In Punjab's Kapurthala

Kapurthala: A Kashmiri shawl seller was allegedly thrashed and looted by three motorcycle-borne men in the Sultanpur area of this Punjab district, police said on Sunday.

The alleged incident occurred in the Shahpur Andreta village on Saturday when Mohammad Shafi was on his way to sell shawls, they said and added one attacker had already been arrested.

Three masked assailants came on a motorcycle and looted him of Rs 12,000 in cash and also took away his shawls worth Rs 35,000, the police said.

The accused also assaulted Shafi. He was admitted to the Sultanpur Lodhi hospital for treatment.

One of the assailants, identified as Raj Karan, has been arrested and the motorcycle used in the crime seized, the police said.

Efforts are underway to arrest the two other accused.