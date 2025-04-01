Kathua Anti-Terror Operation Enters Day 10, 3 Jaish-e-Mohammed Terrorists Trapped

Kathua: Anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua has entered its 10th day, with security forces engaging in a fierce encounter with terrorists in the Panjtirthi area of Billawar. Three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists are believed to be trapped as Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with the CRPF, intensify their efforts to neutralize them.

This is the third encounter with the same group of terrorists in the last 10 days. The terrorists have been cornered in an ambush set by J&K Police and CRPF personnel. In the initial exchange of fire, one terrorist sustained injuries, but the operation remains ongoing as forces continue to eliminate the threat.