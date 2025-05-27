Katyayani Gets a Baby Brother: Lalu Yadav Becomes Grandfather Again as Tejashwi Yadav, Rajshree Welcome Baby Boy. First Picture Inside

Katyayani Gets a Baby Brother: Lalu Yadav Becomes Grandfather Again as Tejashwi Yadav, Rajshree Welcome Baby Boy | Image: X

Amid ongoing controversies surrounding elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, the Lalu Yadav family was blessed with a heartwarming news on Tuesday as Tejashwi Yadav announced the birth of his second child - a baby boy.

The former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader shared the joyous news early Tuesday morning with a heartfelt message and the first picture of the newborn on social media platform X. “Good Morning! The wait is finally over! So grateful, blessed and pleased to announce the arrival of our little boy. Jai Hanuman!” he posted.

Tejashwi and his wife, Rajshree Yadav, welcomed their son at a private hospital in Kolkata. Their first child, a daughter named Katyayani, was born during Navratri in 2023 and named after the sixth form of Goddess Durga.

The couple’s growing family has drawn warm wishes from political leaders and supporters alike.

Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, the proud grandparents, reportedly reached Kolkata a day before the delivery to be with their daughter-in-law.

Tejashwi and Rajshree, formerly Rachel Godinho, tied the knot in December 2021 in a low-key ceremony. The two are childhood friends from their days at Delhi Public School.

Wishes Pour In

The birth has drawn congratulatory messages from across the political parties. Among them, Trinamool MP Derek O’Brien shared a warm note on X, welcoming the newest member of the Yadav family.