Kaushal Dikhaya Chalo Mein...": PM Modi Recites Poem on Maharana Pratap's Horse, Chetak, to Laud Indian Armed Forces

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday recited two lines from a poem about Maharana Pratap's horse, Chetak, to pay tribute to the skill and valour of the Indian Armed Forces in carrying out Operation Sindoor against Pakistan to avenge the deaths of 26 people in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

“Kaushal dikhaya chalo mein, ud gaya bhayanak bhalo mein,” PM Modi said addressing Indian Armed Forces at Punjab's Adampur airbase.

Chetak was a legendary horse, known for his obedience, bravery, loyalty, and exceptional speed.

During the Battle of Haldighati, Chetak sacrificed his life while helping Maharana Pratap escape the battlefield.

PM Modi landed at Punjab's Adampur airbase early Tuesday, which was claimed to have been destroyed by Pakistan during the attack on May 9 and May 10 following Operation Sindoor. By visiting Adampur's air base, PM Modi rubbished the claims and sent out a strong message to our neighbouring country. Soon after his visit, he took to his X handle to share photos and hailed the "brave" air warriors and soldiers. Adampur is India's second-largest airbase, which played a key role during the attack.

What Did Pakistan Claim about Adampur Air Base?

Earlier, during the press conference, Pakistan claimed that their JF-17 combat aircraft struck the S-400 air defence in Adampur. According to the Pakistani government, the strike to destroy the defence system was carried out using hypersonic missiles deployed from the JF-17 platform. However, with PM Modi walking at the Adampur air base, it simply proved that, like always, Pakistan was lying.

Not just the S-400 system, they also claimed of destroyed multiple other Indian military installations, including the BrahMos missile storage site in Beas, airfields in Udhampur and Pathankot and an artillery position in Dehrangyari. However, these also claims turned out to be false when India exposed them during their press brief.

'India Is Eternally Grateful,' Says PM Modi

Taking to his X handle, PM Modi shared a series of photos along with a heartfelt note calling the experience of meeting the soldiers "special". In the images, he can be seen encouraging the soldiers and happily talking to them. "Earlier this morning, I went to AFS Adampur and met our brave air warriors and soldiers. It was a very special experience to be with those who epitomise courage, determination and fearlessness. India is eternally grateful to our armed forces for everything they do for our nation," PM Modi posted on X.

His visit came a day after he addressed the nation, where he stated that the forces were given full freedom to wipe out terrorists. In his address to the Nation, PM Modi said, "Every terror organisation now knows 'ki hamari behano, betiyon ke maathe se Sindoor hatane ka anjaam kya hota hai. After the surgical strike and air strike, Operation Sindoor is India's policy against terrorism. Operation Sindoor has carved out a new benchmark in our fight against terrorism and has set up a new parameter and new normal."