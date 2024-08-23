sb.scorecardresearch
Published 00:20 IST, August 23rd 2024

Kaziranga National Park Signs MoU To Provide Surveillance Centre For Frontline Workers

The MoU outlines a grant of Rs 6 crore to be utilised over a period of three years for this collaboration. MoU also includes dwelling units for frontline worker

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kaziranga National Park signs MoU to provide surveillance centre for frontline workers
Kaziranga National Park signs MoU to provide surveillance centre for frontline workers | Image: ANI
00:20 IST, August 23rd 2024