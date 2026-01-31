KCR Terms Phone-Tapping Notice 'Illegal', Agrees To Questioning

Hyderabad: Former Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K. Chandrashekar Rao wrote a response to P. Venkatagiri, Assistant Commissioner of Police, in the ongoing alleged phone-tapping case, saying that he would be available at 3 pm tomorrow for questioning.

He asserted that the notice served on him was illegal. In his letter dated January 30, 2026, KCR claimed that the notice was not served in accordance with legal requirements, described it as "illegal", and stated that he could "simply ignore the same".

He argued that the service of the notice violated his dignity under Article 21 and his right to equality under Article 14 of the Constitution of India.

He wrote, "The alleged letter dated 30.1.2026 is not served as required by law, and the same is illegal, and I can simply ignore the same. Further, such service violates my dignity guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India and Article 14 of the Constitution of India. Notwithstanding the above legal position, I being a former Chief Minister for the State of Telangana and present Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly and also as a responsible citizen of this country in order to assist the department in the investigation of the subject crime, I would be available for my examination at 3 pm on 01.02.2026 at Nandi Nagar residence as you are keen to record my statement there only."

This comes after several BRS leaders, including KCR's son, KT Rama Rao, and nephew, T. Harish Rao, were questioned by the SIT in connection with the case.

Earlier, BRS chief and former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao requested that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) reschedule his questioning in the phone-tapping case, citing a busy schedule due to municipal elections. In a letter to the ACP, Jubilee Hills Division, Hyderabad, KCR stated that he is preoccupied with issuing authorisations for the elections and requested an alternative date for his examination, according to a party official.

