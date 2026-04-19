Kedarnath Helicopter Services Commence From April 22 With Strict Safety Rules in Place

Rudraprayag: Preparations for helicopter services for the Kedarnath Dham pilgrimage have been completed. This year, keeping the convenience and safety of devotees in mind, arrangements have been made more strict and well-organised.

Helicopter services will commence from April 22, operating from the helipads at Guptkashi, Phata, and Sersi in the Kedarnath valley. A total of eight helicopter companies have been permitted to operate by the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority.

To prevent uncontrolled flights, shuttle services have been limited this time, ensuring that companies operate only a fixed number of flights. Control rooms have been set up at Sonprayag and Kedarnath to ensure smooth air traffic management, where ATC officials will be deployed. These officials will provide real-time updates and weather information to helicopter pilots. Additionally, UCADA will closely monitor the activities of helicopter companies to ensure strict compliance with safety standards.

Overall, special emphasis has been placed on making helicopter services safer, regulated, and transparent this year, ensuring better facilities for pilgrims.

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Speaking to ANI, Rahul Chaubey, District Tourism and Heli Service Nodal Officer, said, "Helicopter services will begin from April 22. Helicopters from eight companies will operate from Guptkashi, Phata, and Sersi. ATC officials at Sonprayag and Kedarnath will provide live updates to pilots. A total of 24 shuttle flights each have been permitted from Guptkashi and Phata, while 32 shuttle flights have been allowed from Sersi. Strict action will be taken against any irregularities."

Earlier on Saturday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that pilgrims visiting Kedarnath Dham will soon be provided with 24-hour hot water instead of cold water.

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This facility will be powered by geysers operated using biomass pellets made from pine needles (pirul) and mule dung. This is the first initiative of its kind in the country, where round-the-clock hot water will be made available at such a high-altitude location. These geysers will be installed at Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam (GMVN) Kedarnath and Lincholi, a release said.

This innovative initiative will also help address the issue of mule waste along the Kedarnath Yatra route, while simultaneously reducing the risk of forest fires caused by pine needles.

The portals of Kedarnath Dham, regarded as a sacred symbol of faith and devotion, will be opened for pilgrims for the 2026 yatra on April 22, at 8:00 AM.