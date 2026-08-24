Kedarnath, Hemkund Sahib, Mussoorie Ropeway Works Reviewed; CM Dhami Expresses Displeasure Over Slow Progress

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed displeasure over the slow progress of various ropeway projects in the state during a review meeting at the Chief Minister's residence. Issuing strict directions to the implementing agencies to expedite the work, he said that visible progress on the ground must be seen in the ropeway projects by the State Foundation Day on November 9.

The Chief Minister directed all concerned implementing agencies to submit progress reports on the ropeway projects to the Chief Secretary within 15 days, according to a release. He said that he would review the progress of these projects again soon. Making it clear that unnecessary delays in the implementation of ropeway projects would not be tolerated, he directed officials to ensure that work progresses according to the prescribed timelines.

Dhami directed the concerned District Magistrates to regularly monitor the proposed and under-construction ropeway projects in their respective districts and maintain constant coordination with the implementing agencies. He said that any issues related to land acquisition, transfer of forest land, departmental approvals or other procedural matters should be resolved swiftly through mutual coordination between the concerned departments and implementing agencies.

The Chief Minister said that given Uttarakhand's geographical conditions, ropeway connectivity is extremely important for the state. Ropeways would not only make travel to religious and tourist destinations easier but would also help reduce traffic pressure on road routes. He added that these projects would boost tourism activities and create greater employment and self-employment opportunities at the local level.

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During the meeting, the progress of various ropeway projects being implemented by the National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML), Uttarakhand Metro Rail Corporation (UKMRC) and the Tourism Department was reviewed. According to the presentation, discussions were held on 11 proposed ropeway projects under the first phase, six projects under the second phase, as well as projects related to UKMRC.

Reviewing the progress of the Kedarnath and Hemkund Sahib ropeway projects, the Chief Minister directed officials to expedite all related procedures. According to the presentation, the Kedarnath ropeway project is 12.90 km long, while the Hemkund Sahib ropeway project has a length of 12.40 km. He said that the implementation of these important projects would make the pilgrimage easier and more convenient for devotees.

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The Chief Minister also directed officials to speed up action related to the Nainital ropeway project, noting that Nainital is one of the state's major tourist destinations. He said that the ropeway could play an important role in providing better transport facilities to tourists and reducing traffic congestion.

Dhami also reviewed the progress of the Dehradun-Mussoorie ropeway project and directed officials to accelerate the related work. He said that Mussoorie faces heavy traffic congestion, particularly during the tourist season, and the ropeway would provide tourists with an alternative and convenient mode of transport while helping reduce pressure on road traffic.

Reviewing the status of other proposed ropeway projects, including Yamunotri, Purnagiri and Kunjapuri, the Chief Minister directed officials to prioritise the completion of pending procedures at various levels. In cases where action is required concerning land or other departmental matters, the concerned District Magistrates were directed to ensure effective coordination and speedy resolution.

The meeting also discussed the proposed Integrated Ropeway Project in Haridwar and proposals related to the Triveni Ghat-Neelkanth ropeway. The Chief Minister said that all projects must be developed keeping passenger safety, environmental balance and future requirements in mind.

The Chief Minister reiterated that progress on ropeway projects should not remain limited to paperwork and procedural formalities, but should be clearly visible on the ground by November 9. He directed the concerned departments, District Magistrates and implementing agencies to work in close coordination, resolve all pending issues promptly and accelerate the execution of the projects.