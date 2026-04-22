Kedarnath Temple Reopens Today; Char Dham Yatra 2026 Begins With New Rules, Mandatory Registration

New Delhi: The doors of the Kedarnath Temple were opened to devotees on Wednesday, marking the formal start of the Kedarnath leg of the Char Dham Yatra 2026. The temple was reopened with traditional rituals and prayers amid tight security and elaborate arrangements by the Uttarakhand government.

The annual pilgrimage had already commenced on April 19 with the opening of Gangotri Temple and Yamunotri Temple on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. The portals of Badrinath Temple are scheduled to open on April 23, completing the Char Dham circuit.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday officially announced the opening of the doors of Shri Kedarnath Dham, allowing devotees to offer prayers and begin darshan following the rituals.

Pushkar Singh Dhami, in a post on X, said, "Today, the doors of Shri Kedarnath Dham will be opened for the darshan of devotees with full rituals and Vedic mantra chanting. On this sacred occasion, we extend a warm welcome and heartfelt congratulations to all of you for the holy Char Dham Yatra in the divine land of Uttarakhand. May Baba Kedar's blessings make every pilgrim's journey auspicious and blissful--this is our heartfelt prayer."

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Mandatory Registration for Pilgrims

Authorities have made registration compulsory for all pilgrims undertaking the yatra. Devotees must register through the official Uttarakhand tourism portal or at offline centres before beginning their journey. A Yatra registration pass with a QR code is required to be carried at all times during the pilgrimage.

Mandatory for all pilgrims undertaking the Char Dham Yatra

Online registration via official Uttarakhand tourism portal

Offline registration centres available at key transit points

Pilgrims must carry a QR code-based Yatra pass during the journey

E-pass checking at multiple checkpoints en route

New Rules & Guidelines (2026)

Several new measures have been introduced this year to manage the heavy influx of pilgrims and ensure safety. These include stricter verification at checkpoints, crowd management systems, and health screening protocols.

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Health screening mandatory, especially for Kedarnath due to high altitude

Medical certificates advised for elderly and those with health conditions

Biometric/QR verification at entry points

Limited daily pilgrim cap to manage crowd flow

Ban on certain activities inside temple premises (including use of mobile phones in restricted zones)



Travel Routes and Facilities

Improved infrastructure, better road connectivity, and enhanced security arrangements have been put in place across all Char Dham routes to ensure a smooth pilgrimage. Pilgrims travelling to Kedarnath must reach Gaurikund, from where a 16-kilometre trek leads to the temple. Facilities such as pony rides, palkis, and helicopter services are available for those unable to trek.

Kedarnath Route:

Reach Haridwar/Rishikesh → Rudraprayag → Gaurikund

16 km trek from Gaurikund to Kedarnath

Options available: pony, palki, helicopter services

Yamunotri Route:

Via Dehradun → Barkot → Janki Chatti

6 km trek to temple

Gangotri Route:

Via Rishikesh → Uttarkashi → Gangotri (motorable road)

Badrinath Route:

Via Rishikesh → Joshimath → Badrinath (fully motorable)

Advisory for Pilgrims

Kedarnath's high altitude presents low oxygen and extreme weather; pilgrims should acclimatise and travel gradually. Follow official guidelines, carry essentials, and expect increased infrastructure and security from the Uttarakhand government for a safe Char Dham Yatra 2026.