Kedarnath Yatra Route Hit by Massive Landslide, Over 10,000 Pilgrims Rescued Overnight

New Delhi: A major rescue operation was carried out overnight on the Kedarnath Yatra route in Uttarakhand after a sudden landslide blocked the main road between Sonprayag and Gaurikund, leaving thousands of pilgrims stranded in difficult weather conditions.

According to officials, teams from the State Disaster Response Force and National Disaster Response Force jointly rescued and safely evacuated more than 10,000 pilgrims during the overnight operation.

The landslide struck the Munkatiya area late at night, disrupting movement on one of the busiest stretches of the Shri Kedarnath Yatra route. Officials said the situation quickly turned challenging due to darkness, continuous falling debris, heavy rainfall and the steep mountainous terrain.

Large numbers of pilgrims travelling towards Kedarnath were reportedly stranded midway after the route got blocked.

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According to SDRF officials, the incident information was received from DCR Rudraprayag at around 9:16 PM, following which rescue teams were immediately rushed to the site.

SDRF, NDRF Launch Overnight Rescue Operation

Soon after receiving the alert, the SDRF Sonprayag team led by Sub-Inspector Ashish Dimri reached the affected area with rescue equipment and emergency support systems.

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Rescue personnel from SDRF and NDRF jointly launched evacuation and crowd-management operations despite difficult weather and unstable terrain conditions.

Officials said teams worked throughout the night to safely guide stranded devotees through the affected stretch and shift them to safer locations.

Over 10,000 Pilgrims Evacuated Safely

Authorities confirmed that more than 10,000 pilgrims were safely evacuated during the coordinated rescue effort.

Officials described the operation as one of the major emergency rescue responses carried out during this year’s Kedarnath Yatra season.

The swift response by disaster relief teams reportedly helped prevent panic and ensured the continuity of the pilgrimage despite the dangerous conditions.

The Kedarnath Yatra route remains vulnerable to landslides and falling debris during adverse weather conditions, especially during heavy rainfall in the Himalayan region.