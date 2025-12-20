'Keep Passengers Informed': Ministry of Civil Aviation's Big Advisory To Airlines Over Flight Delays Due To Fog

New Delhi: With dense fog and low-visibility conditions continuing to disrupt flight operations across northern India, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has issued a fresh advisory directing airlines to strictly comply with passenger facilitation norms during delays, cancellations and diversions.

In an Office Memorandum dated December 19, the ministry said prevailing weather conditions are likely to cause significant operational disruptions, making it necessary to reinforce airlines obligations towards passengers. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has been asked to ensure uniform and strict implementation of existing regulations by all scheduled airlines.

As per the advisory, airlines must provide continuous, accurate and advance information to passengers regarding delays, rescheduling, cancellations and diversions. Updated details on departure times, gate changes and expected waiting periods must be shared across all communication channels, including display boards, SMS and email alerts, call centres, airport helpdesks and social media platforms. Immediate intimation is mandatory in cases of short-notice delays.

The ministry has reiterated that for delays beyond prescribed limits, airlines are required to offer refreshments or meals proportionate to the waiting time, particularly for domestic flights delayed by two hours or more. Passengers must also be given alternate travel options, including re-routing or rescheduling without any additional charges. In cases where delays extend overnight, hotel accommodation must be arranged.

For cancellations communicated less than the stipulated period before departure, airlines are required to offer either a full refund or re-routing on an alternate flight at no extra cost, based on the passenger’s choice. The advisory also states that passengers who have completed check-in within the stipulated timelines must not be denied boarding.

In instances of denied boarding despite valid bookings and timely reporting, airlines must provide compensation along with confirmed alternate travel arrangements, ensuring that passengers are not left stranded without assured onward travel.

The ministry has further directed airlines to make proper arrangements for passengers affected by diverted flights, including meals, refreshments and timely onward movement from the alternate airport. Clear communication regarding connecting flights, baggage handling and care for unaccompanied minors must also be ensured.

Compensation for lost, delayed or damaged baggage must be provided as per applicable norms, with airlines clearly guiding passengers on the claim process. Special emphasis has also been laid on assisting passengers with disabilities or medical needs, including priority boarding and carriage of assistive devices. No passenger with a disability is to be denied carriage except on valid safety grounds, which must be recorded and communicated in writing.

Refunds are to be processed strictly within prescribed timelines based on the original mode of payment. Additionally, information related to helpdesk locations and grievance redressal mechanisms, including call centre numbers, must be prominently displayed at check-in counters, boarding gates and on digital platforms.

The advisory comes as the Airports Authority of India (AAI) warned on Saturday that reduced visibility due to fog across parts of northern India may impact flight operations at select airports, potentially leading to delays and disruptions. AAI said dedicated passenger facilitation teams have been deployed at affected airports to assist travellers and ensure smooth operations amid challenging weather conditions.

Following the warning, domestic carrier IndiGo issued a travel advisory cautioning passengers about possible disruptions to flights operating to and from Ranchi, Jammu and Hindon airports due to dense fog. The airline said it is closely monitoring weather conditions and advised passengers to stay updated on their flight status.

Air India has also issued a travel advisory, stating that dense fog across parts of north and east India could affect flight operations during the holiday travel season. The airline said airports including Delhi, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Varanasi and Patna may see disruptions, with a ripple effect across its network. Air India added that passengers would receive advance alerts under its 'FogCare' initiative, along with options for flight changes or full refunds without penalty.