Kejriwal Cheated Backward Classes: Dalit Mahapanchayat Union Protests Against AAP in Delhi

New Delhi: Members of Valmiki Samaj and Dalit Mahapanchayat Union held protests against the Aam Aadmi Party in the national capital on Sunday.

Protesters said that Arvind Kejriwal and AAP did not fulfill the promises they made for the backward classes and Dalit communities.

“AAP has failed to fulfill its promises to the Dalit community. Despite assurances, no financial support has been provided to our sisters. It's not just Delhi, but all of India is aware that Kejriwal is a fake chief minister driven solely by power. We are boycotting Kejriwal this time,” a protestor said.

