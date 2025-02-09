Kejriwal Directs AAP MLAs To Serve People, Solve Problems After Delhi Poll Defeat

New Delhi: A day after being ousted from power in Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal met with the party's 22 newly elected MLAs at his residence. Former Delhi CM Kejriwal, who failed to secure a win in the New Delhi constituency against BJP's Parvesh Verma, reportedly directed the newly elected AAP MLAs to serve the people and solve their problems. Notably, caretaker CM Atishi also attended the meeting and said the party will play a constructive opposition role and ensure that the BJP delivers on its promises.

"The AAP will play the role of a constructive opposition and ensure that the BJP pays Rs 2,500 per month to women by March 8 as was promised by it, provides 300 units of free electricity and continues other facilities for the people," Atishi said.

The MLAs will also ensure that the BJP does not discontinue the free services and facilities that the AAP government provided in the last 10 years, she added.

In the recently concluded assembly elections, the BJP won 48 of the 70 assembly seats, returning to power in Delhi after more than 26 years and dislodging the AAP after a decade. The AAP secured 22 seats, with its leaders vowing to continue working for the people despite being out of power.