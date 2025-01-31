Kerala: 27 Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested for Illegal Stay in Kochi

Kochi: Twenty seven Bangladeshi nationals who were illegally staying and working in Kochi have been arrested, police said on Friday.

They were arrested in a joint operation carried out by Ernakulam rural police and the Anti-Terrorism Squad in the North Paravur area in the Ernakulam district, police said.

The Bangladeshi nationals were working at various locations in the guise of migrant workers from West Bengal, and a detailed questioning of the arrested is underway, a top police official said.

The arrests were part of an ongoing special operation, 'Operation Clean,' launched by Ernakulam Rural District Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena after the arrest of 28-year-old Thaslima Begum two weeks ago.