Kerala Assembly Elections: BJP Releases Third List Of 11 Candidates Across South Kerala Constituencies

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced its third list of candidates for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections, naming 11 nominees who will contest from constituencies largely concentrated in South Kerala.

The latest list is part of the party’s phased rollout of candidates ahead of the high-stakes elections scheduled for April 9. With this announcement, the BJP continues to finalise its slate as it looks to strengthen its presence in a state where it has traditionally had limited electoral success.

According to an official press release issued by the party’s Central Election Committee, the candidates have been finalised for constituencies including Peerumade, Puthuppally, Mavelikkara, Adoor, Chavara, Chadayamangalam, Chirayinkeezhu, Thiruvananthapuram, Aruvikkara, Kovalam, and Neyyattinkara.

The list includes:

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V. Ratheesh from Peerumade

Raveendranath Vakathanam from Puthuppally

Ajimon from Mavelikkara

Pandalam Prathapan from Adoor

K.R. Rajesh from Chavara

R.S. Arun Raj from Chadayamangalam

B.S. Anoop from Chirayinkeezhu

Karamana Jayan from Thiruvananthapuram

Vivek Gopan from Aruvikkara

T.N. Suresh from Kovalam

S. Rajasekharan Nair from Neyyattinkara

The move comes after the party had earlier released its first and second lists, which together included dozens of candidates across key constituencies. With this announcement, the BJP continues to firm up its electoral strategy for the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections, focusing on constituencies in South Kerala. The party has already released earlier lists and is aiming to expand its footprint in a state traditionally dominated by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF).

Kerala is set to witness a multi-cornered contest between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Political activity has intensified across the state with all major parties announcing candidates and ramping up campaign efforts.

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