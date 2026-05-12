Kerala Calling Venugopal? 6 Key Leaders Throw Weight Behind Rahul Gandhi's Main Man vs Local Gian Satheesan

The Congress party’s resounding victory in the Kerala Assembly elections has been met with an unexpected hurdle: a deepening internal divide over who will lead the state. Despite the United Democratic Front (UDF) securing a clear mandate, the delay in naming the next Chief Minister has triggered intense factional lobbying, forcing the party’s national leadership to intervene.

With internal tensions threatening to overshadow the electoral triumph, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, alongside Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, has begun direct consultations in Delhi with veteran Kerala leaders to resolve the impasse.

The Frontrunners: A Three-Way Contest

The race for the top post has narrowed down to three prominent figures, each drawing support from different corners of the party:

KC Venugopal: Currently seen as the frontrunner, Venugopal reportedly enjoys the confidence of the Congress high command and a majority of the newly elected MLAs.

VD Satheesan: The incumbent Leader of the Opposition maintains a strong following among grassroots workers. Sources suggest he also has the backing of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Ramesh Chennithala: A veteran presence in the race, representing a significant faction within the state unit.

Internal Alignments: Who is Backing Whom?

The party is currently split among its senior functionaries and former state presidents. Here is how the key players have aligned:

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Leader Supporting MM Hassan (Former KPCC President) KC Venugopal K Sudhakaran (Former KPCC President) KC Venugopal K Muraleedharan (Former KPCC President) VD Satheesan Thiruvanjoor Radhakrishnan KC Venugopal Shafi Parambil (Working President) KC Venugopal PC Vishnunadh (Working President) KC Venugopal AP Anil Kumar (Working President) KC Venugopal

To break the stalemate, the leadership is now consulting other veteran voices, including VM Sudheeran and Mullappally Ramachandran. Senior leader AK Antony is also expected to provide a decisive advisory role in the final selection.

Growing Unrest and Public Friction

The week-long delay has already resulted in visible cracks within the UDF. Across Kerala, "poster wars" and public demonstrations by rival supporters of Venugopal and Satheesan have broken out. Some party insiders suggest that the aggressive public campaigning for Satheesan might have inadvertently complicated his bid, leading the high command to wait for the situation to stabilize before making an official announcement. Earlier, central observers Ajay Maken and Mukul Wasnik conducted one-on-one meetings with the 63 newly elected Congress MLAs; sources indicate the majority favored Venugopal.

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A Mandate at Risk?

The UDF achieved a commanding victory in the 140-member Assembly, winning a total of 102 seats. While the Congress secured 63, its allies also performed strongly: the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) took 22 seats, Kerala Congress (KEC) won eight, and the RSP claimed three.