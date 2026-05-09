'Kerala CM Decision Likely Within 2-3 Days': Rashid Alvi Amid Delay In Government Formation

Senior Congress leader Rashid Alvi has dismissed speculation surrounding the delay in formation of the new Congress-led government in Kerala, asserting that the party leadership will soon take a final call on the Chief Ministerial face.

Speaking to Republic, Alvi defended the Congress high command after questions were raised over the time being taken to finalise the new government despite the party’s electoral victory in the state. His remarks come as senior Kerala Congress leaders are scheduled to meet party president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi at 4 PM today for crucial discussions on the leadership issue.

“Out of the five states, is there any state where the oath-taking has been completed? BJP has just found ways to raise questions against the Congress. The delay in no way means that there is some problem within the party. I am sure that the high command will come up with a decision within the next 2–3 days,” Rashid Alvi said while speaking to Republic.

Delhi Meeting Expected to Finalise Leadership

The Congress leadership has intensified consultations over the Kerala Chief Ministerial face, with top state leaders arriving in Delhi for discussions with the party high command.

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Among those being considered for the top post are Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan, senior Congress leader KC Venugopal, veteran leader Ramesh Chennithala and KPCC chief Sunny Joseph. Party insiders indicate that the leadership is aiming to arrive at a consensus candidate before formally announcing the next Chief Minister.

The meeting with Mallikarjun Kharge is expected to be decisive, as the Congress seeks to ensure unity within the state unit before the swearing-in ceremony is announced.

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