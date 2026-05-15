Kerala CM-Elect VD Satheeshan Echoes Modi's Call, Decides to Cut Down Convoy Size

Thiruvananthapuram - In a refreshing shift for Kerala’s political landscape, Chief Minister-elect VD Satheesan has moved to significantly cut down the high-profile security typically reserved for the state’s top office. Even before officially taking his oath, Satheesan instructed the State Police Chief to scale back his protection detail, specifically asking that the public no longer be held up or blocked during his travels.

Historically, Kerala’s Chief Ministers have operated under Z-plus security, a massive logistical undertaking involving a fleet of pilot vehicles, escorts, and a specialized team of commandos and intelligence officers. Security around the official residence, Cliff House, often meant the public was restricted from even approaching the surrounding streets. Satheesan has asked to end those restrictions and has requested that his travel convoy be limited to a single pilot vehicle.

Just days ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi significantly reduced his own convoy size during visits to Gujarat and Assam, calling for a "restrained" approach to government functioning. The Prime Minister’s recent appeal for decreased fuel consumption prompted by global economic pressures has seen several high-ranking officials across the country follow suit.

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