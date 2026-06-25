Kerala CM Urges Jaishankar To Facilitate Repatriation Of Indian Man Imprisoned In Qatar

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan has written a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, requesting him to urgently intervene and facilitate the repatriation of a Kozhikode national imprisoned in Qatar.

Babu Seyinudheen, who is a native of Feroke, is elderly and suffers from multiple health problems, requiring medical treatment, the Chief Minister wrote in the letter.

Seyinudheen has been stuck in the Middle Eastern country despite being granted royal pardon.

Qatar grants pardon to prisoners on National Day | Image: X

In 2025, he was among the prisoners who were granted pardon by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on the occasion of Qatar National Day. The action was meant to reflect the nation's generosity and reconciliation.

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Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani

However, Seyinudheen has not been able to return to India due to procedural hurdles related to payment of compensation amount.

VD Satheesan told Jaishankar that the man's family tried to pay the compensation but filed in doing so due to uncertainty over the required procedures.

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In 2026, Kuwait granted pardon to 539 individuals following directives from His Highness the Amir, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The pardon was implemented under Amiri Decree No. (21) of 2026 to allows inmates to be released immediately. Further, the sentences of several other prisoners were reduced.