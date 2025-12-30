Kerala Congress' Oops Moment: 'Jana Gana Magala...' Gaffe Video Meets Sharp BJP Barb

New Delhi: In an embarrassing episode for the Congress party in Kerala, a video has surfaced in which party leaders were heard singing the national anthem incorrectly during the Congress' foundation day celebrations. The event was attended by top leaders from the party, including former Defence Minister AK Antony.

As per the video, the party leaders, instead of starting the anthem with 'Jana Gana Mana Adhinayaka Jaya Hey,' purportedly slipped into pronouncing 'Jana Gana Magala Dayak Jaya Hey'. Without realising their mistake, they completed the song, with no-one to stop them or correct them. The video went viral on social media, causing embarrassment to the Congress party, and the BJP going all in with blazing guns to take the opportunity to mock the grand old party.

This is not the first time the Congress party workers have sung the national anthem wrongly. Reports indicate that earlier, Thiruvananthapuram District Congress President Palode Ravi had also sang the national anthem wrongly.

In response to this Congress' gaffe, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla hitting out saying that the party is actually Islamabad National Congress and not Indian National Congress.

Advertisement

Poonawalla even pointed out at a similar mess-up some time back when the national anthem of Nepal was allegedly played by mistake instead of India's, in one of the events attended by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

“Congress party does not even know the national anthem properly. This is not the first time it is happening. In one of Rahul Gandhi's programs they played the national anthem of Nepal and not the national anthem of India. The Congress party is a party that was founded by the foreigners. We continue to see how they do Bharat-bashing on every platform,” the BJP leader said.

Advertisement

“Obviously such a party which attacks India's sena, sanstha, samvidhaan is obviously going to mess up the lyrics of India's national anthem,” Poonawala added.

Cracks In Congress

The gaffe comes in the back of a huge political row within the party the last weekend when senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh’s unexpected praise for the RSS and the BJP was met by sharp rebuke from many of his party colleagues, with Pawan Khera saying that there is nothing to learn from an organisation which has links to Nathuram Godse.

“There’s nothing to learn from the RSS. What can an organisation known for Godse teach an organisation founded by Gandhi?" Khera had said.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also mentioned that the grand old party has a history of 140 years and one can learn from its own party.